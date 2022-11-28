NASCAR World Reacts To Major Partnership Decision

DAYTONA, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Brad Keselowski (#6 RFK Racing Kohler Generators Ford) leads during the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on February 20, 2022 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A major partnership is being formed in the NASCAR world on Monday.

RFK has reportedly agreed to a partnership agreement with Rick Ware Racing.

"RFK will have two technical alliances in 2023. It extended its relationship with Front Row Motorsports (which includes providing a pit crew). It will provide technical support to Rick Ware Racing, which will lease space on the RFK campus," Bob Pockrass tweeted on Monday.

Clearly, the NASCAR world thinks this is good news for Cody Ware. Only time will tell if that's true.