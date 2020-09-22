NASCAR World Reacts To Michael Jordan Signing Bubba Wallace

Major NASCAR news broke Monday night when it was announced that Bubba Wallace would be the first driver for a new racing team owned by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin.

“Growing up in North Carolina, my parents would take my brothers, sisters and me to races, and I’ve been a NASCAR fan my whole life,” Jordan said in a press release. “The opportunity to own my own racing team in partnership with my friend, Denny Hamlin, and to have Bubba Wallace driving for us, is very exciting for me.”

As for Wallace himself, he’s also pumped to be driving for “His Airness” starting in 2021, calling the new endeavor a “unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I believe is a great fit for me at this point in my career.”

Once the announcement of the Jordan/Wallace pairing was made, reaction began pouring in from throughout the NASCAR world.

Great news. Congratulations to all involved! Very cool to have Michael Jordan part of the sport as an owner with @DennyHamlin, and @BubbaWallace behind the wheel. Looking forward to 2021! https://t.co/hJBYHHBF2p — Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) September 22, 2020

Denny Hamlin drove a Jordan brand truck at Martinsville in October 2013. He won the pole and led 65 laps before spinning and finishing 6th. Bubba Wallace won the race. pic.twitter.com/Uu3PMQZ9I5 — nascarman (@nascarman_rr) September 22, 2020

Is this cool or what.. Happy for @dennyhamlin for taking that leap.. And super excited for @BubbaWallace ..

And I’m excited to have MJ in the garage.. That’s bad A.. https://t.co/De6iBotJFh — Rodney Childers (@RodneyChilders4) September 22, 2020

1.) This is HUGE for @BubbaWallace and his future and that leaves me ecstatic. 2.) Major kudos to @dennyhamlin for investing in the sport and his future once he’s no longer behind the wheel. 3.) I watched “The Last Dance.” No way Isiah Thomas will EVER attend a NASCAR race now. — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) September 22, 2020

This is a big win for the NASCAR industry. It's a testament to the league's diversity and inclusion efforts. Michael Jordan is a sports and pop culture icon. He's a rising tide. It's a huge opportunity for Bubba Wallace with what should be an elite team and funding behind him. — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) September 22, 2020

It wasn’t just NASCAR fans, drivers and analysts who had something to say either. Other athletes, like Formula One star Lewis Hamilton and PGA golfer Bubba Watson, also shared their thoughts.

Congrats to Michael and Denny and a massive congrats to @bubbawallace! This is huge 🙌🏾 https://t.co/sP85p9XJGY — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) September 22, 2020

Without question, it will be interesting to see how Wallace will fare with his new team. He had previously been a part of Richard Petty Motorsports but recently announced he would be driving elsewhere in 2021.

Clearly, Jordan and Hamlin are planning on making Wallace the focal point of their outfit.