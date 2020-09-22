The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Michael Jordan Signing Bubba Wallace

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace before a Cup Series race.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 05: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 World Wide Technology Chevrolet, looks on from the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 05, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Major NASCAR news broke Monday night when it was announced that Bubba Wallace would be the first driver for a new racing team owned by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin.

“Growing up in North Carolina, my parents would take my brothers, sisters and me to races, and I’ve been a NASCAR fan my whole life,” Jordan said in a press release. “The opportunity to own my own racing team in partnership with my friend, Denny Hamlin, and to have Bubba Wallace driving for us, is very exciting for me.”

As for Wallace himself, he’s also pumped to be driving for “His Airness” starting in 2021, calling the new endeavor a “unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I believe is a great fit for me at this point in my career.”

Once the announcement of the Jordan/Wallace pairing was made, reaction began pouring in from throughout the NASCAR world.

It wasn’t just NASCAR fans, drivers and analysts who had something to say either. Other athletes, like Formula One star Lewis Hamilton and PGA golfer Bubba Watson, also shared their thoughts.

 

Without question, it will be interesting to see how Wallace will fare with his new team. He had previously been a part of Richard Petty Motorsports but recently announced he would be driving elsewhere in 2021.

Clearly, Jordan and Hamlin are planning on making Wallace the focal point of their outfit.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.