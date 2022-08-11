NASCAR World Reacts To Michael Jordan's Paint Job

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 08: NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on from the 23XI Racing pit box during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 08, 2021 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Kurt Busch won't be driving for 23XI Racing this weekend, but fans will still have their sights set on the No. 45 Toyota.

It was announced this week that the No. 45 vehicle will feature a paint scheme inspired by the Air Jordan 11 "Concord."

Having a vehicle inspired by the Air Jordan 11 "Concord" is pretty sweet, especially since 23XI Racing is owned by Michael Jordan.

Some fans are pumped by this paint scheme for the No. 45 Toyota.

"23XI has had two of the sweetest looking paint schemes this year - this being one of them. Love the Jumpman on the hood," a fan tweeted.

Others, however, believe the paint scheme can use a few changes.

"This is so bad like where's the rest of it," one fan said.

Ty Gibbs will have the chance to drive the newly-painted No. 45 Toyota this weekend.

The Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway will take place this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

USA Network will televise the Federated Auto Parts 400.