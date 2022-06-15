NASCAR World Reacts To New Driver Rule Change
On Wednesday, NASCAR announced new rules for drivers who want to get familiar with their cars.
A driver must have elite credentials from the highest form of motorsports in order to qualify. Additionally, they must be entered into a NASCAR Cup Series Event by a current organization participating in that event.
Most NASCAR fans believe this rule was put in place for Kimi Raikkonen.
Raikkonen, who competed in Formula 1 for roughly two decades, will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the No. 91 car at Watkins Glen International.
"The Kimi-rule, let's call it that," one fan tweeted. "Honestly, I'm perfectly okay with this. It's a win for everybody, if Kimi Räikkönen does well in his NASCAR Cup Series debut. And he'll be driving for a team that has won two out of two road course races so far. I'm excited for Watkins Glen."
"Wow, NASCAR making reasonable rules," a second fan said. Who would have thought. Guess we'll dub this the Kimi rule."
"NASCAR just made a rule for Kimi specifically," another fan wrote. "Hopefully, what we now know as ‘Kimi’s Rule,’ will help encourage more int’l drivers to hop in a seat here and there."
Who knows, maybe this will eventually be called the "Kimi Rule."
NASCAR fans, are you OK with the latest rule change?