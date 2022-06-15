NASCAR World Reacts To New Driver Rule Change

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at Richmond Raceway on September 11, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, NASCAR announced new rules for drivers who want to get familiar with their cars.

A driver must have elite credentials from the highest form of motorsports in order to qualify. Additionally, they must be entered into a NASCAR Cup Series Event by a current organization participating in that event.

Most NASCAR fans believe this rule was put in place for Kimi Raikkonen.

Raikkonen, who competed in Formula 1 for roughly two decades, will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the No. 91 car at Watkins Glen International.

"The Kimi-rule, let's call it that," one fan tweeted. "Honestly, I'm perfectly okay with this. It's a win for everybody, if Kimi Räikkönen does well in his NASCAR Cup Series debut. And he'll be driving for a team that has won two out of two road course races so far. I'm excited for Watkins Glen."

"Wow, NASCAR making reasonable rules," a second fan said. Who would have thought. Guess we'll dub this the Kimi rule."

"NASCAR just made a rule for Kimi specifically," another fan wrote. "Hopefully, what we now know as ‘Kimi’s Rule,’ will help encourage more int’l drivers to hop in a seat here and there."

Who knows, maybe this will eventually be called the "Kimi Rule."

NASCAR fans, are you OK with the latest rule change?