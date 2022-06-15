NASCAR World Reacts To Next Week's Green Flag Decision

When the NASCAR Cup Series resumes next weekend, there'll be a special guest in attendance ready to wave the green flag.

On Wednesday, it was announced that WWE superstar Sheamus will wave the green flag at Nashville Superspeedway on June 26.

A lot of fans are upset about this decision.

"NASCAR has got to stop these WWE tie ins, especially when the sport is always compared to it because of focusing on 'entertainment' instead of the sport," one fan tweeted. "It’s a bad look."

"We need to do better," another fan wrote. "There's not a musician in Nashville that could do this instead?"

On the flip side, some people appear to be on board with this decision.

Sheamus has been a part of WWE's main roster since 2009. He is a four-time world champion and the first Irish world champion in the company's history.

It'll be interesting to see how the crowd at Nashville treats Sheamus next weekend.

Coverage of the Ally 400 begins at 5 p.m. ET on NBC.