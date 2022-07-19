NASCAR World Reacts To Official Chicago Announcement

MADISON, IL - JUNE 05: A NASCAR Cup Series logo is seen in the pedestrian tunnel during the NASCAR Cup Series Inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter on June 5, 2022, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

NASCAR will officially be taking it to the streets during the 2023 Cup Series season.

After dropping no shortage of hints that it was coming, the company announced on Tuesday that Chicago will host a NASCAR Cup Series street course race next year.

The street circuit event will take place July 1-2, 2023, with the IMSA holding a race the day before NASCAR does. You can see the proposed course below.

Fans seem to have mixed reactions to this news, with some excited about the new possibilities a road course provides and others thinking NASCAR is messing too much with tradition.

At the very least, this race will be unique: unique to drive in, unique to watch in person and unique to follow on television.

Do you think NASCAR got it right with this innovation? Or did they go too far?