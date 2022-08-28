NASCAR World Reacts To Old Opinion On Danica Patrick

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

An old opinion on Danica Patrick from Skip Bayless is going viral on social media on Sunday.

Patrick, who raced IndyCar and NASCAR, had a close finish at the Daytona 500 back in 2013.

Former ESPN personality Skip Bayless believes NASCAR should've gone out of the way to let Patrick win...

Unsurprisingly, that take didn't go over well, both back in 2013 and again in 2022.

"Has to be the stupidest s--t I've ever heard," one fan wrote.

"Skip Bayless demonstrating not only why he isn't a racer but also how little he understands about racing and race fans...," one fan added.

"A common Skip Bayless L take," one fan added.

"Morons always gunna kill time on TV talking about things they don't know a damn thing about. Stay hot," one fan added.

Patrick has since retired from racing, though she continues to stay close to the sport.