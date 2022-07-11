NASCAR World Reacts To Richard Petty Sponsorship News

MADISON, ILLINOIS - JUNE 03: NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty prepares to drive a replica of his #43 STP Pontiac during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 03, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Richard Petty may be 85 years old, but that hasn't stopped him from having significant business success off the racetrack.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer has signed a new endorsement deal with Hardee's. He'll be tasked with promoted its breaded-chicken products.

“Hardee’s has always had a special place in my heart because it feels like a bite of home,” said Petty, via Petty GMS. “I have been a true fan of Hardee’s for years, so teaming up to celebrate this delicious Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich is a real treat for me! Plus, I’m looking forward to joining Hardee’s in giving ‘The Bird’ a whole new meaning and surprising some deserving fans here in North Carolina this summer.”

Petty began the promotion on Monday.

"@Hardees and The King Ruffle Feathers to Give People “The Bird” @PettyGMS has partnered with Hardee’s to help people fuel up with the popular hand-breaded chicken platform this summer!," he said on Twitter.

"85 years old and he’s still getting it done! #sportsbiz," said AJ Ware.

"Those sandwiches just got instantly cooler," a fan said.

Richard Petty stays winning.

Hardee's is going to get some big-time business in the coming months.