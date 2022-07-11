NASCAR World Reacts To Richard Petty Sponsorship News
Richard Petty may be 85 years old, but that hasn't stopped him from having significant business success off the racetrack.
The NASCAR Hall of Famer has signed a new endorsement deal with Hardee's. He'll be tasked with promoted its breaded-chicken products.
“Hardee’s has always had a special place in my heart because it feels like a bite of home,” said Petty, via Petty GMS. “I have been a true fan of Hardee’s for years, so teaming up to celebrate this delicious Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich is a real treat for me! Plus, I’m looking forward to joining Hardee’s in giving ‘The Bird’ a whole new meaning and surprising some deserving fans here in North Carolina this summer.”
Petty began the promotion on Monday.
"@Hardees and The King Ruffle Feathers to Give People “The Bird” @PettyGMS has partnered with Hardee’s to help people fuel up with the popular hand-breaded chicken platform this summer!," he said on Twitter.
"85 years old and he’s still getting it done! #sportsbiz," said AJ Ware.
"Those sandwiches just got instantly cooler," a fan said.
Richard Petty stays winning.
Hardee's is going to get some big-time business in the coming months.