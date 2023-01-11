NASCAR World Reacts To Richard Petty's Announcement

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 08: NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty speaks to Fox Sports on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 08, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) James Gilbert/Getty Images

NASCAR legend Richard Petty made a major announcement on Wednesday.

For the first time ever, the Petty name will not be featured during the 2023 NASCAR Season. The Petty GMS Racing team has officially changed its name to the Legacy Motor Club.

The change was made after seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson was added to the team as an owner following the 2022 season. Johnson will drive the No. 84 car for LMC on a limited basis this year, with Noah Gragson and Erik Jones behind the wheel of the No. 42 and 43 cars respectively.

“When I see the No. 42 & 43 cars, no matter who the driver was, is currently, or could be in the future, I want our fans to remember the Petty history that comes with them, and that history will continue to be made with LEGACY M.C," Petty said on Twitter.

Given Petty and his family's status as NASCAR royalty, today's news has elicited lots of reaction.

"I’m grateful to see this is why you’re trending," said one fan. "I will always remember the Petty history, and watching it unfold with my dad."

"I must admit that I'm heart broken that the name "Petty" is no longer in the title," said another. "To me it will ALWAYS be Petty Enterprises just as it will ALWAYS be Winston Cup. Petty is part of NASCAR's DNA starting with Lee Petty in #42. Just as the Wood Brothers are also part of the DNA."

"A lot of people are going to have a lot of opinions about the @PettyGMS name change, but the bottom line is this:@therichardpetty was ... is ... and always will be ... The King of NASCAR," said The Scene Vault Podcast. "No longer having a team with his last name attached does NOT change that. At all."

"It's a strong history you've built and I want to thank you and yours being in my life from your father on down. You are and always will be the King," chimed in another fan.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series will begin on February 5.