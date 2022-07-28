NASCAR World Reacts To Richard Petty's Gross Food Photo

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 08: NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty speaks to Fox Sports on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 08, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) James Gilbert/Getty Images

NASCAR fans are freaking out over Richard Petty's disgusting food photo.

"The King" revealed his favorite sandwich on social media this Thursday morning.

Believe it or not, Petty loves chomping down a couple of mayonnaise and black pepper sandwiches every now and then.

"The King shared his favorite sandwich with us, mayonnaise and black pepper! Has anyone else tried this interesting combination? **Todays post is a photo that was taken during the 2020 Pandemic Shutdown** #richardpetty #waybackwednesday," wrote Petty's social media team.

Gross.

"I learned about [pickle] and peanut butter sandwich from twitter and that is good," said Bill Toulouse.

"Welp, King Richard isn't perfect either," said John M. Bishop.

"Hello, I’d like to report a crime," wrote Darren Rovell.

Don't worry, Richard Petty. Nobody's perfect.