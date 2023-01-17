NASCAR World Reacts To Safety Rules Announcement

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 24: A general view of cars entering pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR has done some tweaking to its uniform safety rules for drivers.

Via The Athletic's Jeff Gluck, NASCAR is now mandating that its drivers wear a head sock or helmet skirt, socks and underwear during races.

Previously, these items had only been "recommended" for use.

Not surprisingly, people are having some fun with this announcement.

"We got the same requirement at @SiriusXMNASCAR," joked broadcaster Pete Pistone.

"The Tony Stewart rule is what the underwear requirement should be referred to," said a fan.

"So how are they gonna check for the underwear?" wondered another fan.

"TIL underwear was simply a recommendation for drivers. Also, bless the officials responsible for checking," said Zach Sturniolo, the Senior Coordinator, Content at NASCAR.

"There are two eras in NASCAR the pre-mandatory-underwear era (1949-2022) and the modern era (2023)," added NASCAR's Steve Luvender. "All stats have been reset."

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series begins with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Feb. 5.