NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Hospitalization News

The NASCAR world spent most of Saturday praying for Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson.

Anderson was involved in a terrifying, fiery crash on Saturday afternoon at Talladega. The veteran Truck Series driver had to spill out of his flaming car. Anderson was then helicoptered out of the track and taken to the hospital.

Thankfully, Anderson was reportedly able to get released from the hospital on Saturday night.

Anderson provided his followers with an update on Saturday evening.

The golf world continues to hope for the best for Anderson.

"While late, that’s the news to end my day on. Glad to hear it," one fan wrote.

"So thankful it wasn't worse. Prayers and God speed healing," another fan added.

"Take care of yourself, Jordan! Frank and I will keep you in our prayers," one fan added.

"Scary incident for sure. Glad he’s going to be ok," another fan wrote on social media.

Get well soon, Jordan.