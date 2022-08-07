NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Kyle Busch Wife News

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Sport Clips Toyota, and wife Samantha walk the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 06, 2021 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kyle Busch and his family went through something that is becoming far too common in the United States.

Earlier this week, the Busch family was at the Mall of America, when gunshots were fired.

Thankfully, the Busch family was able to escape the terrifying scene safely.

Still, it had to be extremely scary for the Busch family, along with everyone else at the American mall.

The Associated Press had more on what happened:

Bloomington police, who said no one was struck by the gunfire, are searching for two suspects after securing the scene shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. Police Chief Booker T. Hodges said two groups got into an altercation inside a Nike store, one group left, but two individuals in that group returned and one of them fired three rounds into the store where customers were shopping.

A video posted on Twitter shows Busch walking away from the chaos while holding hands with his son, Brexton.

Busch was asked about the terrifying scene on Saturday.

It's good to hear that everyone is OK.

Still, something needs to be done moving forward to prevent incidents like this from happening.