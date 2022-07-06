NASCAR World Reacts To Significant Driver Penalty News

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 28: Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/BRCC Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR has punished driver Noah Gragson for his role in a scary pileup during Saturday's Henry 180 at Road America.

Gragson was fined $35,000 and docked 30 driver points, while his team JR Motorsports was penalized 30 owner points in NASCAR's XFinity Series. The punishments were for violating NASCAR's Code of Conduct.

Even after a 30-point deduction, Gragson remains in fourth place in the XFinity Series standings with 565 points, but he is only five points ahead of teammate Josh Berry.

Gragson was the central figure in a 13-car pileup in Saturday's race. While he was not penalized during the event, it seems like many NASCAR fans are fine with the eventual decision.

NASCAR's vice president of officiating and technical inspection Elton Sawyer explained on Tuesday why Gragson could still face discipline even though he wasn't penalized during the race.

"We have additional information post-race that we didn’t have immediately after the race when we were speaking with Noah,” Sawyer told SiriusXM. “So again, we’ll look at it internally (Tuesday), what we’ve done in the past and in similar situations, but all things are on the table. And during the event, you know, it could rise to a level that you park a vehicle. It can rise to a level that we hold them for several laps. In this particular case, you know, we elected to speak with Noah post-race to make sure we had all the information and facts that we needed. And again, we’ll take a deeper dive into that incident (Tuesday) morning.”

Gragson, 23, is in his fourth season on the XFinity Series and owns seven career victories. He also made his NASCAR Cup Series debut earlier this season.