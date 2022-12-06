Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Significant Driving Hire

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - MARCH 27: Mike Marlar, driver of the #56 LIftKits4Less.com Chevrolet, Jake Griffin, driver of the #34 Great Escapes RV Center Toyota, race and Stewart Friesen, driver of the #52 Halmar International Toyota, during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 27, 2021 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, it was announced that Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 24 truck on a full-time basis for GMS Racing. He'll compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Caruth, 20, competed in the ARCA Menards Series last year. He finished third in points.

In addition to competing in the ARCA Menards Series, Caruth made seven Xfinity starts and four Truck starts.

For the most part, NASCAR fans are excited about this promotion for Caruth.

"After 8 or so yrs, I finally have a favorite driver in the Truck Series again," one fan said.

"Sweet move," another fan tweeted. "Rajah Caruth will be driving full time for GMS Racing in 2023 in the 24 truck. This kid had some solid runs while competing part time for many organizations in 2022 in Xfinity and Trucks. He’s going to be fun to watch next year."

In an official statement, Caruth said he's honored to receive this opportunity with GMS Racing.

“I am extremely honored, and really excited to join GMS Racing and be in the fold of a professional race team with so much history,” Caruth said. “I’ve been waiting for an opportunity like this throughout my whole career, and I’m going to do the best in my power to make the most of it."