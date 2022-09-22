NASCAR World Reacts To Significant Indy 500 News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 23: The Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the track during the National Anthem before the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 23, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. This year's race was run without fans in attendance due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Kyle Busch made it known after leaving Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota that he could now compete in the Indy 500. He might have found a team to make it happen.

According to Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press, McLaren Racing is in "serious conversation" about running Busch as a fourth entry. Menards could be a potential sponsor.

Racing fans are excited about the NASCAR star possibly competing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

When joining Richard Childress Racing, Busch confirmed that he "made sure it was in the deal" that he can compete in the Indy 500 with a Chevrolet team.

"I can go run it if I want to run it," Busch said, per Bob Pockass of FOX Sports. "By all means, any IndyCar teams that are Chevrolet, call me up."

Asked if his wife was OK with him running the Indy 500, Busch said his former boss was the only person to say no.

His brother, Kurt Busch, finished the opening lap in sixth when pulling double duty in 2014. Kyle Busch may now get the opportunity to race the iconic event as well.

Next year's Indy 500 is scheduled for May 28.