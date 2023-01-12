NASCAR World Reacts To Significant Retirement Decision

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - APRIL 15: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Latte Ford, drives during first practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 15, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The 2023 season will be Kevin Harvick's last as a full-time driver, according to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic.

At 47 years old, Harvick is the oldest active driver in the NASCAR Cup Series who's still competing on a full-time schedule.

Harvick, a former NASCAR Cup Series champion, is expected to make a formal announcement this Thursday.

NASCAR fans aren't necessarily shocked by this news. They are, however, upset that Harvick's career is coming to an end.

"Thank you for a career," a NASCAR fan said. "Go out in style."

"I mean yeah, we all saw it coming," another fan wrote. "It's nice we get to for sure see him and Jimmie share the track a few more times. But damn man, those days really do be coming to an end."

"It’s weird. I don’t think anybody should be surprised but at the same time it’s surprising to actually see the news," a third fan tweeted. "Hope 2023 is a great final season for Kevin. He deserves it!"

Harvick is set to enter his 10th year with Stewart-Haas Racing.

NASCAR's upcoming season will officially begin on Feb. 19 with the Daytona 500.