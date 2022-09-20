NASCAR World Reacts To Significant Suspension News

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - MARCH 19: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 BodyArmor Ford, and Brad Keselowski, driver of the #6 Kohler Generators Chevrolet, drive during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, NASCAR announced penalties for Ryan Blaney's team, and they're harsh to say the least.

Over the weekend, Blaney had a loose wheel during a pit stop at Bristol Motor Speedway. As a result, his left rear wheel rolled off the car as he was leaving the pit.

Since NASCAR has a strict policy regarding improperly installed wheels, crew chief Jonathan Hassler, jackman Graham Stoddard and rear tire changer Zachary Price have been suspended for the next four races.

The reactions to this announcement are all over the place.

"This is bullshit," one fan said. "NASCAR needs to make ONE SET OF RULES and stick with them, not change them on a weekly basis or change it depending on who’s name is above the door."

"Worst pit crew in NASCAR," another fan tweeted.

This will complicate matters for the No. 12 team during the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

The NASCAR Cup Series will resume on Sept. 25 at Texas Motor Speedway.