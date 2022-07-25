NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday Night's Shocking Decision

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 24: A general view of cars entering pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR has stunningly announced a new winner of Sunday's Cup Series race at Pocono.

Chase Elliott is the new winner of Sunday afternoon's Cup Series M&Ms Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway.

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were both disqualified from the Cup Series race later on Sunday evening. Hamlin was initially the winner of the Sunday race.

The NASCAR world is pretty stunned by the move.

Both Hamlin and Busch were disqualified following a post-race inspection by NASCAR.

NASCAR fans have taken to social media to react.

"WWWWHHHHHAAAAAAATTTTTTTT????!!??!?!!!" one fan wrote.

"I’m not mad about it.. however I don’t think I’ve ever seen TWO cars disqualified," another fan added.

"WHOA! Didn't see this one coming!" one fan added.

NASCAR fans are pretty stunned by the move, though the announcement is official.