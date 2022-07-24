NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Big Ty Gibbs News

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 23: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, and Josh Berry, driver of the #8 Tire Pros Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ty Gibbs will be making his Cup Series debut in unfortunate circumstances on Sunday afternoon.

23XI Racing driver Kurt Busch has been ruled out for Sunday's race at Pocono.

Busch is still dealing with concussion-like symptoms. He's unable to participate in Sunday's race

So, Gibbs will be taking his place and making his Cup Series race in the process.

It's unfortunate for Busch, but exciting for Gibbs, who will be making his debut.

Gibbs already has a pretty big fan in legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Sunday afternoon should be fun.