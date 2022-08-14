NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Epic National Anthem

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 28: Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/BRCC Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR's Cup Series race is underway on Sunday afternoon.

Prior to Sunday afternoon's race, the NASCAR world was treated to a pretty cool national anthem.

A flyover took place, too.

"We never get tired of this," NASCAR wrote.

That's pretty special.

"This is the best part of the real America! Start your engine !" one fan wrote.

"Perfectly done! Thank you!" one fan added.

"That was a beautiful performance of the national anthem! One of the best this season," another fan added.

"Now THAT’S the way to sing the anthem! Great Job!!!" one fan added.

NASCAR's Cup Series race, from Richmond, is airing on USA Network.