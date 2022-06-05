NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Hooters Photo

TALLADEGA, AL - MAY 07: The Hooters girls pose with some of the #24 team crew members prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on May 7, 2017 at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, AL. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Few NASCAR sponsors, if any, get more attention on race day than the Hooters team.

Chase Elliott is driving the Hooters car for the Cup Series this 2022 season.

The veteran NASCAR driver posed with some Hooters girls prior to the race on Sunday.

Elliott didn't appear to be too happy to be posing for the photo. Perhaps he was just locking in for the race

"Hi Chase Elliott I'm sorry your job comes with so many painstaking and undesirable duties," one fan joked.

"Hooters must be paying him to look like he doesn’t enjoy every second of this sponsorship cause I’d be like," another fan joked.

"Rough day at the office for this guy," one fan added.

NASCAR's Cup Series race is currently airing on FS1.