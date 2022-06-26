NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Tough Weather News

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, and Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 Monster Energy Toyota, spin after an on-track incident as Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, Ty Dillon, driver of the #42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet, and Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, pass during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR's Cup Series is set to get back in action on Sunday afternoon - weather permitting.

The 2022 Cup Series is set to race at the Nashville Superspeedway at 5 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The Ally 400 will air on NBC.

Unfortunately, there's some tough weather in the forecast in the Nashville, Tennessee area on Sunday afternoon.

NASCAR fans are bracing for a delayed start - or even a Monday Cup Series race.

"If only the race weren’t starting at 4:00 PM CDT today…" one fan admitted.

"Looks like we will probably be racing tomorrow but hopefully it gets in today," another fan admitted.

"Nashville has lights wait it out don’t call it quick I think this cars look so good under lights," another fan hoped.

Fingers crossed, NASCAR fans.