NASCAR World Reacts To Surprising Elimination News

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 25: A general view of racing as the sun sets during the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR world witnessed a surprising elimination on Sunday evening.

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was eliminated from the Cup Series playoff chase on Sunday afternoon.

Fans were pretty surprised.

“All on me, and I’ve got to do better," Larson told reporters following the race

NASCAR fans have taken to social media to weigh in on what happened.

"KYLE LARSON IS ELIMINATED!" NASCAR on NBC tweeted.

"Um what?! Really thought him and Chase would be the top 2! Damn," one fan wrote.

"I am saddened by this," another fan wrote.

"OH TODAY IS A GLORIOUS DAY," another fan added on social media.

NASCAR's playoff chase continues later this month.