NASCAR World Reacts To Terrifying Crash On Saturday
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series had a pretty terrifying crash on Saturday.
Carson Hocevar, who drives the No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet, was transported to the hospital following a scary crash.
Audio has emerged of Hocevar in his car during the crash. It's a tough listen.
"Hocevar exited the wreck and was helped to the ambulance on a stretcher. He appeared to be alert and signaled to the crowd with a thumbs-up, and NASCAR officials said he would be evaluated at a local hospital. The team later indicated that his right lower extremity was being examined," NASCAR wrote.
Niece Motorsports released a statement.
Hopefully everything ends up being OK with the Truck Series driver.