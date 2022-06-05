NASCAR World Reacts To Terrifying Crash On Saturday

MADISON, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Carson Hocevar, driver of the #42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet, Christian Eckes, driver of the #98 Curb Records Toyota, Corey Heim, driver of the #51 JBL Toyota, and Rajah Caruth, driver of the #7 Confluence Music Festival Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images) Jeff Curry/Getty Images

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series had a pretty terrifying crash on Saturday.

Carson Hocevar, who drives the No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet, was transported to the hospital following a scary crash.

Audio has emerged of Hocevar in his car during the crash. It's a tough listen.

"Hocevar exited the wreck and was helped to the ambulance on a stretcher. He appeared to be alert and signaled to the crowd with a thumbs-up, and NASCAR officials said he would be evaluated at a local hospital. The team later indicated that his right lower extremity was being examined," NASCAR wrote.

Niece Motorsports released a statement.

Hopefully everything ends up being OK with the Truck Series driver.