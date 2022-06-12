NASCAR World Reacts To The 2023 Schedule News

NASCAR reporter Shannon Spake on the call. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

NASCAR has taken some interesting steps with its schedule this year, holding races at places like the Los Angeles Coliseum, and the "bold" plans aren't going away.

The president of the sport revealed this week that he's planning on continuing to push forward with bold ideas.

"At a press event in San Francisco, NASCAR President Steve Phelps said the plan is to remain bold with the schedule. He hopes the 2023 schedule will be released in August," NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass tweeted.

NASCAR fans are intrigued.

"Switch Indy back to the oval, make the Nascar/Indycar double header on the streets of Nashville. Keeps the same number of road courses and the Nascar/Indycar weekend overlap while adding in a street course," one fan suggested.

"y’all complaining about road courses BUT WHERES MY AUTO CLUB SHORT TRACK!!!!" one fan added.

"If you want to watch more road racing, go watch Indycar, IMSA, or F1. NASCAR has good intermediate racing again which is what they’ve been struggling with for years. We don’t need any more road racing in the sport," another fan added.

"No Street Race Please!!! Go to Iowa Instead," one fan added.

While many NASCAR fans don't appear to be happy with the 2023 schedule news, the president of the sport has made his opinion clear.