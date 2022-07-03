NASCAR World Reacts To The 2023 Schedule Speculation

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 28: Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/BRCC Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR fans continue to debate the ideal schedule for the Cup Series.

This weekend, FOX reporter Bob Pockrass tweeted about a potential add or subtraction to the 2023 schedule.

"Saw Ben Kennedy on the grid. I asked him if he had been asked as often as I have been today on whether Cup is returning to Road America in 2023. He offered no hints. NASCAR hopes to finalize/release the schedule sometime in August," he reported on Sunday.

NASCAR fans think it's probably off the schedule.

"That means it is gone. That is a shame and wrong," one fan tweeted.

"Keep road America. Lose 1.5 and give back to Chicagoland, lose Indy RC and give to Chicago SC and give Indy back oval," another fan added.

"I swear if they drop a real road course to play make believe F1 with a Chicago street circuit," another fan added.

What do you want from the 2023 schedule?