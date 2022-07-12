NASCAR World Reacts To The 23XI Driver Controversy

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 26: NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on from the 23XI Racing pit box prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Organics CBD 325 at Pocono Raceway on June 26, 2021 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

We have some pretty significant drama within the NASCAR world right now.

This Tuesday, 23XI - Michael Jordan's racing team - announced it's signing Tyler Reddick. What's the issue? The issue is that he won't start until the 2024 season.

Reddick currently drives for RCR, which just released a pretty salty statement to address the news.

"We're proud of the success Tyler Reddick has found at Richard Childress Racing," the statement reads. "We're focused on winning a championship in 2022 and 2023, although timing of this announcement could not be any worse."

Yikes.

"this is- by far- the most hilarious official statement i've ever seen," one fan said.

"You chose not to make him a priority. Another L for your team," said Jason Boone.

"This next year and a half is going to be awkward… Who wants popcorn? I’ll fire up the big popper!," another fan wrote.

"Someone close to the situation stated they wouldn't be surprised if Reddick is with @23XIRacing as early as next year... This phrasing shows RCR didn't expect this," said William Richard.

"You have to appreciate the honesty. Either that or they were dictating this statement via voice to text and they thought it stopped recording after the comma in the second sentence," wrote nascarcasm.

This clearly puts Reddick in an uncomfortable situation.