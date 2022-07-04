NASCAR World Reacts To The Bubba Wallace Controversy

DOVER, DELAWARE - APRIL 30: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, walks the grid during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace and his pit crew have had a frustrating season. That frustration boiled over during last weekend's race in Nashville.

“Everything is good right now,” chief crew Bootie Barker said on the radio when a loose wheel cost him a lap. “Obviously, we are a lap down. I apologize for that.”

Wallace responded: “Leave me the … alone, dude. Don’t talk to me the whole … entire race.”

While Wallace's radio comments have gotten a lot of attention, many in the NASCAR world feel that they are being overplayed.

It's understandable for Wallace to be frustrated this season. Time and time again, his pit crew has failed him.

Where do you stand on Wallace's viral radio comments?