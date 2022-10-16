NASCAR World Reacts To The Bubba Wallace Fight News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 15: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #45 McDonald's Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Punishment is likely coming for Bubba Wallace.

The 23XI Racing driver, who's driving the No. 45 car for Michael Jordan's NASCAR team, is facing serious criticism for what happened on Sunday afternoon.

Wallace appeared to intentionally spin out a fellow driver and then nearly get into a fight in the middle of a race.

Wallace confronted Kyle Larson on the track following the heated moment on Sunday.

"Bubba Wallace is NOT HAPPY with Kyle Larson. Some pushes and shoves after they wreck," NASCAR on NBC tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

The NASCAR world is not happy with Wallace for his actions on Sunday afternoon.

"I would suspend Bubba Wallace for Homestead. Wallace just hooked Kyle Larson across the front stretch. Absolutely unacceptable. There is no debating this loss of maturity and temper," one fan wrote.

"That appeared to be blatant, intentional payback from Bubba Wallace on Kyle Larson. Hooked him and it takes out a Toyota playoff driver in Christopher Bell as well. Not a good look," Jeff Gluck added.

"Absolutely unacceptable from Bubba Wallace. That is is just disgusting and horrendous to see," another fan added.

"The thing is it appears as if Bubba Wallace intentionally caused that crash, which also collected Toyota teammate Christopher Bell. This isn't going to make Wallace any friends," Jordan Bianchi tweeted.

"Bubba Wallace definitely getting a penalty. He has the right to be pissed at Kyle Larson but no excuse for right hooking a driver. Especially with the NextGen safety issues," another fan added.

Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race is airing on NBC.

Will Wallace face major punishment for the fighting act?