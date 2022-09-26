NASCAR World Reacts To The Cody Ware Injury News

FORT WORTH, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Austin Dillon (#3 Richard Childress Racing True Velocity Chevrolet) passes Cody Ware (#51 Rick Ware Racing Nurtec ODT Ford) during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 race on September 25, 2022 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Speedway was marred by a frightening crash involving Cody Ware.

Ware, the driver of the No. 51 Ford car, crashed into the Turn 4 retaining wall midway through the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. He was helped out of his car and put into an ambulance.

Thankfully, Ware somehow avoided serious injuries, not even suffering a broken bone or a concussion.

“We are thankful to the track crew here,” said Robby Benton, team manager of Rick Ware Racing. “We had a bit of a delay going through the normal protocol of x-rays and reviews and making sure there were no fractures. All of that came back clear. He will be on the team plane with us to return to Charlotte tonight and we are happy he is OK."

Fans who witnessed the wreck were extremely encouraged by the good news.

Tyler Reddick took home the checkered flag at Texas Speedway yesterday amid 16 cautions and a number of tire blowouts.

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will continue this weekend with the YellaWood 500 at Talladega.