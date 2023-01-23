NASCAR World Reacts To The College Football Announcement

Los Angeles, CA - February 05: Drivers race around the specially built quarter mile asphalt oval inside the Los Angeles Coliseum during practice for the NASCAR Busch Light Clash in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The Clash is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday. (Photo by Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)

NASCAR's 2023 Clash at the Coliseum will have a big name waving the flag next month.

The sport announced on Sunday evening that USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams will be the honorary starter at the race.

NASCAR fans are pretty excited.

"Okay - now I'll watch," one fan wrote.

"Back at the Coli already? You betcha," USC Trojans announced.

"Interesting considering his track record when it comes to the green wave," another fan joked.

The Clash at the Coliseum is set for Feb. 5.