NASCAR World Reacts To The Denny Hamlin Announcement

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 23: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx All in for Small Business Toyota, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin is taking the next step in his media career. On Tuesday, it was announced that he signed a podcast deal with Dirty Mo Media.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. launched Dirty Mo Media in 2013. It's a multimedia platform that features premium content for NASCAR fans.

Unsurprisingly, Earnhardt Jr. is thrilled that Hamlin is joining his network.

“Denny is one of the more polarizing individuals in the sport right now,” said Earnhardt Jr. “We know he can be candid, opinionated and entertaining as a driver, but he also is very insightful on the challenges and thrills of team ownership. This is going to be fun seeing Denny create content, and I am excited that he is doing it with Dirty Mo Media.”

It appears NASCAR fans are eager to hear what Hamlin has to say on his new podcast.

"I am excited," one fan said.

"This is going to be a must-listen. I always love @dennyhamlin’s takes on the state of the sport," a second fan tweeted.

"Can't wait for this," another fan wrote.

Dirty Mo Media's new podcast will be called Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin.

This podcast will debut on Feb. 6 following the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.