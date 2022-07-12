NASCAR World Reacts To The Denny Hamlin Drama

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 23: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx All in for Small Business Toyota, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Denny Hamlin has apparently reached his limit with fellow driver Ross Chastain.

Hamlin and Chastain made contact on Sunday, with Chastain wrecking Hamlin.

Following the race, Hamlin had enough.

"It’s all in whatever level I’m willing to take. It’s just another unfortunate circumstance for him. … I think it’s just that everyone has their different tolerance levels certainly, but you guys know I’ve reached my peak," Hamlin told reporters.

NASCAR fans seem to be understanding.

"Understand the frustration. Think this incident was a different scenario then the others but hopefully Ross is learning from this," one fan tweeted.

"In other words…If Ross somehow goes further in the playoffs Denny will go full Kenseth..Fortunately Ross will probably take himself out of it because he’s over aggressive all the time," one fan added.

"This story has been played over and over through the decades of NASCAR with many young driver as the villain. Earnhardt, Waltrip, Busch, Gordon, the list goes on. This too shall pass," one fan suggested.

Whose side are you taking?