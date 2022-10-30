NASCAR World Reacts To The Driver Punch Video

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 29: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR is likely going to be investigating a post-race incident from Saturday's Xfinity Series outing.

NBC's cameras appeared to capture a driver punching an opponent on Saturday.

"One of our cameras appears to show Austin Hill punching Myatt Snider after Saturday's Xfinity Series race," NASCAR on NBC tweeted.

That's not good.

"I imagine the reactions to this will be the exact same as they were towards Bubba Wallace," one fan wrote.

"...I know we're in Cup mode but holy bajeezus that was a PUNCH," one fan added.

"What a hit son what a hit," another fan added.

"austin hill should be suspended for this," one fan added.

Is significant punishment coming?