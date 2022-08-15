NASCAR World Reacts To The Hailie Deegan Crew News

MADISON, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 20: Hailie Deegan, driver of the #1 Monster Ford, waits the grid prior to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 presented by CK Power at Gateway Motorsports Park on August 20, 2021 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

A pair of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers made a notable swap this week.

Hailie Deegan and Tanner Gray swapped crew chiefs heading into this weekend's race.

"Hailie Deegan and Tanner Gray are swapping crew chiefs. Jerry Baxter now with Deegan and Mike Hillman Jr. with Gray. Only crew chiefs changing, rest of David Gilliland Racing road crews are remaining the same," Bob Pockrass reports.

It's an interesting move.

Fans are excited, though.

"THANK YOU! Our team manager needs Jerry for her incredibly successful racing career! It’s about damn time. Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!" one fan wrote.

"I don’t disagree with making a move like this, but it should’ve happened earlier in the season if the idea is to give Hailie some help," one fan added.

"I get why they made the change but I don't know if it will help any," one fan added.

Deegan finished in 26th place this weekend, but hopes are still high moving forward.