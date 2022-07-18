NASCAR World Reacts To The Heartbreaking Death News

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 29: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The autoracing world is mourning the death of a longtime driver on Sunday.

Bobby East, a former NASCAR driver and USAC champion, was killed during an altercation at a gas station, according to multiple reports.

The 37-year-old former NASCAR driver was reportedly stabbed to death at a gas station in California.

Yahoo! Sports had more on the tragic news:

The alleged suspect, Trent William Millsap, reportedly fled the scene and was killed by a SWAT team two days later on Friday during the service of an arrest warrant at an Anaheim apartment building. Millsap allegedly became confrontational with officers during the warrant service, leading to them opening fire.

Millsap was reportedly taken to the hospital for treatment, but died from his wounds. No police officers were reportedly injured, but a police dog was struck in the ear by gunfire.

There have been conflicting reports on what preceded East's stabbing. Some outlets initially reported East to have been pumping gas before getting into an argument with Millsap, but law enforcement officials told KTLA that wasn't the case.

The racing world is mourning East's tragic killing.

Our thoughts are with East's family and friends during this difficult time.