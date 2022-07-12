NASCAR World Reacts To The Huge 23XI Racing News

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 26: NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on from the 23XI Racing pit box prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Organics CBD 325 at Pocono Raceway on June 26, 2021 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, 23XI Racing had a major announcement to share with the rest of the world. It turns out Tyler Reddick will join their team in 2024.

Reddick, a two-time Xfinity Series champion, is currently with Richard Childress Racing. His contract will expire after 2023.

23XI has only been around for two years, which makes a signing like this so notable. This team is co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

Reddick has released a statement regarding his future.

"I’m thrilled to have the chance to join this team and look forward to how I can contribute to the organization,” Reddick said. “23XI has accomplished a lot in the less than two full seasons they’ve been in the garage, and I can’t wait to be a part of that continued success. Until then, my focus remains on my current team, winning races and being competitive."

Most NASCAR fans this Tuesday are stunned by 23XI's latest move.

That being said, this move makes a lot of sense for 23XI.

Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch are the current drivers for 23XI.

If 23XI doesn't expand to a third team, Busch could be racing elsewhere in 2024.