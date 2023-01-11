NASCAR World Reacts To The Jimmie Johnson Announcement

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 17: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, is introduced prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 17, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Jimmie Johnson announced on Wednesday that he'll be driving the No. 84 vehicle this season for Richard Petty's organization, which has been renamed to Legacy Motor Club.

Johnson, who joined Legacy Motor Club's ownership group in November, will run a limited driving schedule.

As for the team's name change, Johnson revealed why it came about.

"We felt it was important to have a name that honored the past and acknowledged the future. The term ‘Motor Club’ is a nod to car clubs of the past. Legacy M.C. will be an inclusive club for the automobile racing enthusiast," Johnson said. "I am excited to be a part of a story so rich in heritage and look forward to creating a new legacy in this sport outside of the race car.”

The reactions to Johnson's announcement on Wednesday were mixed.

"Could have at least make the name better imo," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "Very exciting, hope that Johnson races at Auto Club one last time on the 2 mile oval."

"Can't wait," a NASCAR fan commented.

Johnson spent years driving the No. 48 for Hendrick Motorsports.

Are you excited to see Johnson team up with Legacy Motor Club?