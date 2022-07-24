NASCAR World Reacts To The Kurt Busch Injury News

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 23: Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 Monster Energy Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Kurt Busch is being held out of Sunday's Cup Series race.

NASCAR announced on Sunday morning that the 23XI Racing driver has not been cleared to race, as he is still dealing with concussion-like symptoms.

Busch says that he is making progress in recovery, but he won't be cleared in time to race on Sunday afternoon.

This is disappointing news, but health is obviously paramount.

NASCAR fans are wishing Busch well.

"Feel better Kurt," one fan tweeted.

"Hopefully Kurt has a quick recovery. Some of the hits have been pretty intense this season and I'm glad that this one was taken seriously," one fan added.

"Hope you get well soon," another fan added.

"Unfortunate for Kurt, I really enjoyed talking with him in the media center yesterday. Will be interesting to see how Ty does," one fan added.

The Cup Series race at Pocono is set to air at 3 p.m. E.T.