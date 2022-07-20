NASCAR World Reacts To The Kyle Busch Sponsorship News

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - JULY 10: Kyle Busch, driver of the #54 Extra Gum Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit Karma Money 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2021 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing are in danger of not extending Kyle Busch as they continue to search for a new sponsor.

Per Dustin Long of NBC Sports, Toyota Racing Development president David Wilson said they are working on "contingency plans" while struggling to locate a new sponsor for Busch, whose contract expires at the end of the year.

Longtime endorser M&Ms announced an end to its partnership with Busch and NASCAR following the 2022 season.

Fans are confused over the inability to pinpoint a new sponsor for Busch, who currently ranks sixth in the Cup Series standings. They're also worried about how it reflects on the current state of the sport.

Wilson told Long that he's talking "every night" with Joe Gibbs about their current predicament.

"This is the most important consideration that we are struggling with and working on," Wilson said. "Our resolve has not changed one bit. We are not going to quit. … Sometimes these deals come together very late."

Busch has admitted to talking with other teams, so the two-time Cup Series could sign elsewhere if Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing can't find a sponsor soon.