NASCAR World Reacts To The Major Bubba Wallace Decision

DOVER, DELAWARE - APRIL 30: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, walks the grid during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

23XI Racing made a major Bubba Wallace decision earlier this week.

The Michael Jordan-owned NASCAR team announced that Wallace will be switching from the No. 23 car to the No. 45 car for the remainder of the season.

23XI Racing is still in contention for the ownership championship, so Wallace is switching over.

Wallace is excited.

NASCAR fans are intrigued, too.

"Great news for the team. Great news for Bubba Wallace, too," one fan wrote.

"Tbh I like the look of 45 on him. The 23 is a lot of pressure. And for some reason it just suits him more. It was a no brainer of a decision for the rest of the year but I wonder what the plan could be for ‘23 (for the 23!). Maybe more attractive for KyB to have the flagship car?" one fan wrote.

"Minus the Busch part ive thought the same thing. Driving the 23 for Michael Jordan is a lot of pressure and maybe it will help him to take some of that pressure off and leave him in the 45," another fan wondered.

Is this the right decision by 23XI Racing?