NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 30: Natalie Decker, driver of the #23 The Manson Brothers Chevrolet, walks onstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead on Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Congratulations are in order for NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Natalie Decker.

Over the weekend, the prominent driver announced some major personal news.

Natalie and her longtime boyfriend, Derek, got engaged over the Christmas holiday.

"December 19th 2022 I said YES 💍🤍," Natalie announced on social media.

Congrats, Natalie!



"Congrats from your Busch Light fam! 🍻" Busch Beer wrote.

"OMG I LOVE YOU, AND THIS, AND THAT YOURE ENGAGED, AND THAT THESE ARE AT MUD CREEK❤️," one fan added.

"NATALIE!!!!! So so happy for you guys!!! 😍😍 Congratulations!!! ❤️❤️❤️," one fan added.

"YAY!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations so happy for you!!!" one fan wrote.

"Congratulations! We are so thrilled for you both! 💚," another fan wrote.

Congratulations again, Natalie.