NASCAR World Reacts To The Potential Retirement News

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, and Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 Monster Energy Toyota, spin after an on-track incident as Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, Ty Dillon, driver of the #42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet, and Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, pass during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

One of NASCAR's prominent drivers could reportedly be retiring following the conclusion of the 2023 Cup Series season.

Longtime NASCAR driver Kurt Busch has been hinting at his potential retirement this season.

Speaking to reporters this weekend, Busch admitted that retirement is still a possibility.

"Kurt Busch has hinted toward possible retirement after next year but he said he has no timeline as far as making a decision," Bob Pockrass reports.

NASCAR fans are hoping for one more year.

"Pain," one fan wrote.

"Seriously don’t want Kurt to go. He’s still at the top of his game and is now finally in a ride he can do something with. Him retiring will begin the end of an era," another fan admitted.

"I think that Kurt is still in his prime and very capable and competitive and he also is still enjoying racing in the Cup series. Hoping that he stays a while longer beyond next season," one fan added.

Hopefully we'll see Kurt Busch back following the 2023 season and beyond.