NASCAR World Reacts To The Rule Change News

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 24: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, spins into the wall after an on-track incident as Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet, Erik Jones, driver of the #43 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet, and Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, lead the field to the end of the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NASCAR announced on Wednesday afternoon some updated rule changes for the remainder of the 2022 Cup Series season.

FOX reporter Bob Pockrass tweeted out the updated official rule changes for the Cup Series championship push.

"NASCAR updated rules for the wrap, quarter windows and the windshield tearoffs as part of a bulletin today," he reported on Twitter.

Pockrass provided more clarity on the situation, too.

He said the reason for change is "likely to make sure teams don't try to manipulate things in those areas. They often make tweaks to rules based on what they see teams are doing."

NASCAR fans, meanwhile, are of course speculating.

"All to help the 9 and 11," one fan wrote.

"Of course now they bring this out. Let me guess it wasn't worded that way before. And that's how they got away with the tape and not a HUGE PENALTY," one fan added.

"They are catching those who are finding gray areas of the rules now and are putting in writing the no-no's," another fan added.

NASCAR's Cup Series continues on Sunday.