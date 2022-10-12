NASCAR World Reacts To The Significant Appeal News

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 17: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet, races Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, during the NASCAR Next Gen Test at Charlotte Motor Speedway on December 17, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Stewart-Haas Racing is appealing NASCAR's penalties levied against Cole Custer and his No. 41 team.

NASCAR fined Custer $100,000 for attempting to help teammate Chase Briscoe advance in the Cup Series playoffs during Sunday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Custer and SHR were stripped of 50 driver and owner points, respectively.

On Wednesday, the SHR team posted a statement on behalf of chief competition officer Greg Zipadelli.

"Stewart-Haas Racing denies any wrongdoing and will vigorously defend its personnel against these allegations in its appeal with NASCAR," Zipadelli said.

Some fans agreed that Custer and the team did nothing wrong.

NASCAR determined that Custer intentionally slowed down during the final lap to help Briscoe pass Austin Dillon and Erik Jones.

Per NBC Sports' Dustin Long, NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller said they considered removing Briscoe from the playoffs. However, they found no evidence that he was aware of Custer's intentions and determined Briscoe was already in position to advance past the second round before any outside assistance.

"We were forced to react," Miller said. "We can’t have teams manipulating the finishing order. Certainly on super-high alert in the playoffs. Had this been the determining factor in (Briscoe) in making it into the Round of 8 or not, our reaction certainly would have been bigger."