NASCAR World Reacts To The Surprising 2023 Race News

The NASCAR Euro Series has an unprecedented race planned to commence the 2023 season.

As announced Tuesday, next year's schedule begins with an exhibition Arctic Ice Race in Finland.

That's right. On March 4 and 5, drivers will compete on ice, or as put in the press release, cars "will dance in the snow in a can’t miss all-star event."

Fans are intrigued by the innovative concept. Some responded to the frozen track with fire emojis while another wondered if NASCAR got the idea from playing Mario Kart.

Last year, NASCAR Europe CEO Jerome Galpin and Team FJ conducted a test run that went smoothly on the Val Thorens ice track in France. Galpin said he "didn’t expect this first test on ice to go so well."

"This test will definitely open up new horizons and spark new ideas for the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series," Galpin said. We have to see what’s the next step, but for sure this was a very special day."

