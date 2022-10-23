NASCAR World Reacts To The Viral Bubba Wallace Photo

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #45 ROOT Insurance Toyota, gestures to the camera after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace is currently serving a one-race suspension for his actions during last weekend's Cup Series race.

The 23XI Racing driver has apologized for intentionally spinning out a fellow driver last weekend.

This weekend, Wallace is taking in the race away from the track.

"Just @DoorDash ‘d some Humble Pie for lunch. Ready to sit back and help @23XIRacing get it done today," Wallace tweeted.

Well said, Bubba.

"Gosh, can't tell you how GOOD this feels as a fan! He raises the bar with his humor and grace," one fan wrote.

"Love my driver," another fan wrote.

"All the twitter idiots told me bubba's sponsors would go away well he just tagged one of em so I don't think they did," another fan wrote.

Hopefully the 23XI Racing driver has learned from his mistakes and will be better moving forward.