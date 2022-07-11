NASCAR World Reacts To The Viral Dale Earnhardt Jr. Story

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 09: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands with his girlfriend Amy Reimann during the national anthem ahead of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series SpongeBob SquarePants 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 9, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Tony Hawk has been the most-vocal "you didn't recognize the legendary athlete in front of your face" celebrity in recent years, constantly taking to Twitter to share funny stories about people who didn't realize they were talking to the iconic skateboarder.

But Dale Earnhardt Jr. joined the mix this weekend.

"Was playing video games last night and met a random player using my name as his tag. I was also using my real name as a tag. I introduced myself. “Hey Dale Jr it’s me. Or you. Im Dale Jr.” but, he didn’t believe me," he tweeted.

Well played, Dale.

"Bet this is kinda how @tonyhawk feels," one fan joked.

"Imagining meeting Dale Jr in a video game! This is my motivation to keep playing," another fan added.

"Pro Gamer Dale," one fan added.

