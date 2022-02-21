NASCAR World Reacts To The Wild Daytona 500 Finish

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series has its first winner and the Daytona 500 has a new champion as Austin Cindric claimed victory today.

The rookie driver for Team Penske recorded the first win of his career, narrowly edging out Bubba Wallace to win the iconic race by less than half a length. It was only the eighth race of Cindric’s career and his second appearance at Daytona International Speedway.

Cindric made sure to make it an exciting one as well. In the final stretch Cindric had the lead and blocked his Tema Penske teammate Ryan Blaney from passing him. He then swung out left to keep the fast-closing Wallace from overtaking him with just enough time to get the win.

All across the racing world, Cindric is getting props from fans, racing organizations and his fellow racers. Everyone is happy to see the rookie make history at The Great American Race:

Couldn’t have happened to a better guy. So so happy for you @AustinCindric! #Daytona500 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) February 20, 2022

WELCOME TO FULL TIME CUP SERIES COMPETITION, AUSTIN CINDRIC! Cindric beats Bubba Wallace at the line to WIN the 64th annual Daytona 500!#NASCAR #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/PkM47kjya2 — Justin Melillo (@justinmelillo) February 20, 2022

Congratulations to Austin Cindric on winning his first Daytona 500! He’s the first rookie since Trevor Bayne in 2011 to win The Great American Race pic.twitter.com/bFZLvJat8p — CAB Media (@CABMedia_) February 20, 2022

I need the record to reflect I said Austin Cindric was winning the Daytona 500 and have witnesses. — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) February 20, 2022

Austin Cindric is in his first full year representing Team Penske on the NASCAR Cup Series after spending the last five years on the Xfinity Series. He won it all on the Xfinity Series in 2020 and narrowly lost the title in 2021.

Cindric made sure to reference his frustrating final Xfinity race in his post-race interview.

“This makes up for losing a championship in my last race,” Cindric admitted.

At 23 years old, Cindric is off to a fast start in his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Congratulations, Austin!