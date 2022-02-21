The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NASCAR World Reacts To The Wild Daytona 500 Finish

NASCAR's Daytona 500 on Sunday in 2022.DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series has its first winner and the Daytona 500 has a new champion as Austin Cindric claimed victory today.

The rookie driver for Team Penske recorded the first win of his career, narrowly edging out Bubba Wallace to win the iconic race by less than half a length. It was only the eighth race of Cindric’s career and his second appearance at Daytona International Speedway.

Cindric made sure to make it an exciting one as well. In the final stretch Cindric had the lead and blocked his Tema Penske teammate Ryan Blaney from passing him. He then swung out left to keep the fast-closing Wallace from overtaking him with just enough time to get the win.

All across the racing world, Cindric is getting props from fans, racing organizations and his fellow racers. Everyone is happy to see the rookie make history at The Great American Race:

Austin Cindric is in his first full year representing Team Penske on the NASCAR Cup Series after spending the last five years on the Xfinity Series. He won it all on the Xfinity Series in 2020 and narrowly lost the title in 2021.

Cindric made sure to reference his frustrating final Xfinity race in his post-race interview.

“This makes up for losing a championship in my last race,” Cindric admitted.

At 23 years old, Cindric is off to a fast start in his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Congratulations, Austin!

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.